Dist. 5 candidates can become official Friday. Then, the public gets a look at them.

As candidates for U.S. House Dist. 5 become official, locals can plan for opportunities to hear the candidates in person.
Filing begins at noon Friday, running through noon March 13. Yet several candidates already have announced intentions, including both state House representatives in Lake Wylie, Ralph Norman and Tommy Pope. A candidate forum in Lake Wylie comes at 7 p.m. March 8 at the River Hills Community Church life center.
The seat became available when then-Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R-Indian Land), resigned after he was confirmed to serve as White House budget director.
“Lake Wylie and Clover chambers, and Clover-Lake Wylie Republican Women's Club are sponsoring this event to provide an opportunity for area voters to have a forum with candidates and for candidates to present their ideas and positions to area voters,” said Susan Bromfield, president of the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce.
A separate event is planned in Fort Mill. Fort Mill Oak Initiative hosts a 7 p.m. event March 20 at Heritage International Ministries. The two-hour event will include opening and closing statements, along with questions from the audience.
“Questions are taken from written questions of the audience when they come into the forum,” said Larry Byrd, group president. “Questions are picked at random, and there will be no duplicate questions. (The) Moderator will ask the questions.”
Primaries for the Dist. 5 election come May 2, with runoffs May 16 if needed. The general election comes June 20. Dist. 5 includes all or part of 11 counties, including York and Lancaster.
Voters must be registered to vote. They can do so in-person through March 31, online through April 2 or by mail, postmarked April 3. For more information, visit scvotes.org.
Because Norman, who represents much of York County, gave up his state seat to run for Dist. 5, a special election for state House Dist. 48 will be held, too. The filing, election and other dates for that election are the same as for Dist. 5.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments