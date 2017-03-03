Indian Land’s Post 250 hoping to send students to Boys State

The Indian Land American Legion Post 250 was founded within the past year and has already experienced rapid growth.
“Overall it’s going really well,” said post Adjutant William Chick. “We sent in our charter with about 36 members and we now have 118. We’ve outlived three places where we meet because we’re getting too big, so that’s a good thing in one way.”
The post has had a successful year, participating in Toys for Tots, donating about 280 pounds of food to a local pantry and supplies like printer paper and pencils to Indian Land Middle School. There are other projects planned for later this year, including working with Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile to send a student to law school, awarding members of the Indian Land Jr. ROTC program and presenting Boy Scouts with community awards for their services.
While Post 250 has had a successful beginning, there is one project that Chick is having some trouble with, he said. Every year, local American Legion posts send four or more students to Palmetto Boys State, a week-long government camp at Anderson University in June.
Post 250 is planning on sending four Indian Land High School students to go to Boys State, which is run by the South Carolina State Police under the American Legion umbrella. The camp, which started in the 1940s, is a “unique way for young men to learn about the American system of government and politics by participating in a mock governmental system,” according to the Palmetto Boys State website.
Chick said so far, the post has raised a little more than $300 of the $1,200 cost to send the four students.
“We have a little more than $300, but we’re working on it,” Chick said.
“We’re beating the bushes, but we have raised enough money for one student and the school has said they will raise money for one and then we’ll see. One guy has already committed $50, but every bit helps. For us as a new post it means a lot to send these boys. We’re going to get the money and we’ll be alright.”
Chick said the post held a fundraiser over the holidays to raise the money and will have another fundraiser to try to help cover the cost. In the meantime, he said the post is seeking donations to cover the cost of the remaining students.
“If we get more than we need we’ll hold it over until next year,” he said. “It’s something that we’re excited about and something we want to do, but we may need help. I’m not above asking the boys’ parents if they can help once we select the kids, but I’d like to have it all covered.
“As a new post, we would love to be able to come up with the money and send our first kids to the Boys State, but it’s a lot of money that we don’t have right now.”
Want to help?
Donations are needed to pay for Indian Land High School students’ trip to Boys State. Checks can be mailed to American Legion Post 250, 3021 Frost Meadow Way, Indian Land 29707.
