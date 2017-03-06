This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ The Fort Mill High School debate team won the 21st Annual Winthrop Cup, the highest honor in the University’s Model United Nations Debate program.
▪ The 1997 Fest-i-Fun poster by Rock Hill artist Jenny Hamilton featured daffodils and the Dairy Barn on the Anne Springs Close Greenway.
▪ Edgar McCall was installed as the full-time pastor of Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church.
▪ Indian Land’s girls’ basketball team lost their third-round playoff game, 56-49, to McBee. Indian Land coach Tamara Jacobus and McBee coach Laurie C. Roberts were sisters.
1977
▪ Donald Pittman, three-sport athlete at Fort Mill High School, signed a grant-in-aid to play football for the Eastern Illinois University Panthers.
▪ Raleigh Phillips, former Fort Mill Police Chief, city councilman and city detective, was employed as a patrolman with the Fort Mill Police Department.
▪ Edward S. Parks, Jr., 59, prominent Fort Mill citizen and member of one of Fort Mill’s pioneer families, died at his home following a period of declining health.
▪ The Fort Mill High School Jackettes, coached by Judy Adkins, won the Conference 3-AA regular season championship.
1957
▪ Fort Mill brothers, Private Paul Hucks of the U.S. Army and Airman Second Class Ray Hucks of the U. S. Air Force, recently met for a brief reunion in Tokyo.
▪ Johnny Adams and Jimmy Ward were elected captains of the Fort Mill High School boys’ basketball team for the recently completed 1956-1957 season. Noma Gayle Lytle and Lavinia McCall were elected as the girls’ captains.
1937
▪ Paul Blair, son of Mr. and Mrs. L. D. Blair, left for Sarasota, Fla., where he was to be given a tryout for an outfield position by the Chattanooga Lookouts of the Southern Association.
▪ In a beauty contest of Fort Mill girls sponsored by the local PTA, Alice Sutton won first place and Vaughn Lee Talley placed second.
1917
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
Comments