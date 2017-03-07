Tired of griping about growth? Here’s an impact that benefits Lake Wylie

The impact of rapid growth usually gets folks here talking about what they don’t like. For a change, here’s something most are likely to welcome.
Citing growth as a prime reason, the Lake Wylie Public Library is expanding its hours. More accurately, it’s reverting back to the longer hours it used to operate with before scaling back a few years ago.
The new hours effective March 20 are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday – an extra hour each day compared to now. Friday and Saturday hours will remain the same – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
“With the area’s population and traffic increasing and the patrons’ needs considered, the (library) board approved the new hours,” said Branch Manager Nancy Monts-Rayfield.
The Lake Wylie Library is part of the York County Library System.
“It is taking folks longer to get home from work,” Monts-Rayfield said. “(It takes) longer to get anywhere before 7 p.m. in Lake Wylie. We were hearing patrons complain they could not get to the branch before we closed.”
Opened in 1989, the branch serves anywhere from 200 to 300 visitors on a typical day, with Mondays and Saturdays usually the busiest, Monts-Rayfield said.
“On a slow day, we’ll see around 200 and on a busy that can go up to 300 or more, depending on what programs might be going on at the time,” she said.
For more about the Lake Wylie branch, call 803-831-7774 or visit yclibrary.org.
Michael Harrison: 803-326-4315, @MikeHarrisonFMT
