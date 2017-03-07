Answers near, but a year-old question remains: Who controls Lake Wylie fire service?

York County Council got rid of Lake Wylie’s fire tax board without a complete understanding of how to replace it. They’re getting closer.
Council passed the second of three readings Monday night needed to reorient the way funding decisions are made with dollars from a special fire tax district in Lake Wylie. Council passed an emergency ordinance in January dissolving the five-member tax board after friction arose between that group and the volunteer firefighting force on operational control.
The emergency ordinance had an expiration date, so the county set out passing a largely similar ordinance using the traditional three-reading protocol.
“I understand the reason for not putting the board back in place, and that is because I think we’re looking at a temporary situation no matter what we do,” said Councilwoman Allison Love, who represents the area.
Council is looking to complete a 10-year master plan for fire service countywide. Several departments are in the same boat as Bethel Volunteer Fire Department in Lake Wylie, a mix of longstanding volunteer departments with some paid staff funded through a special tax district. Members voted unanimously to approve an engagement agreement worth $59,995 with Fitch & Associates, LLC to work with local fire services and ultimately determine “the best course forward” for local departments.
“It’s really about defining the future of the fire service in this county,” said Andy Merriman, assistant county manager.
Merriman said once the contract is finalized, Fitch & Associates will start “getting the lay of the land” by talking with local fire chiefs, rural fire boards, and other stakeholders to provide a full recommendation to the county.
“They’ll be looking at the best management practices nationwide,” said Merriman, “and they’ll be going through a whole litany of factors going on to provide a recommendation.”
The ongoing ordinance to dissolve the fire tax board outlines how the county will have oversight of the collection of funds and their spending. Love wants that oversight documented as being limited to the “county manager, specifically.”
“The oversight would be specific to (County Manager) Bill Shanahan,” she said.
The ordinance wouldn’t relate to outside funding sources for Bethel firefighters.
“The only funds that should be falling under the county is the fire tax funds, the tax funds that are coming from the fire tax district,” Love said.
Michael Kendree, county attorney, said a prior version of the ordinance mentioned the county directing spending rather than simply oversight of the spending.
“The oversight simply is a heightened analysis of the expenditure of that money, which is ongoing anyway,” he said.
Councilman Chad Williams said with the way Shanahan works with Council and county staff, specifying the county manager alone as having oversight doesn’t make much difference.
“It’s a different way of saying the same thing,” Williams said.
Council members say results of the 10-year master plan may again change the way funding control operates.
For more than a year volunteer firefighters and the tax board found themselves at odds on issues like the hiring of a paid fire chief, use of facilities within the district and needed expenses. Council cited public safety concerns for passing the emergency ordinance dissolving the tax board after, among other reasons, volunteers stated they would no longer be responsible for serving the area if the county decided to grant operational control to the tax board instead of them.
