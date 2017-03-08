It’s long been the go to place in Lake Wylie. It’ll soon have a place to “go,” too.

People have been going to Buster Boyd Access Area for years. They’ll soon have a place “to go” there, too.
On Feb. 16, York County planners met with Duke Energy representatives to discuss the installation of a privy toilet at the access area. There are four boat ramps and ample parking at the site now, but no public restrooms. One of the most used access areas on the entire Catawba River chain of lakes, Buster Boyd regularly hosts everything from fishing tournaments to Riversweep cleanups to benefit concerts with adjacent T-Bones on the Lake.
Duke spent years working on a new hydroelectric license application to replace one set to expire in 2008. The stakeholder process yielded a host of promised recreation improvements, including restrooms at Buster Boyd, new access ramps on the northern end of Lake Wylie and leased land for recreation at Allison Creek Access Area. Holdups to a renewed federal license since 2008 mean only now are some of the improvements coming.
The Buster Boyd bathrooms isn’t the only proposal county planners fielded of late. Here’s a look at some others:
▪ Kiowa Pointe in Lake Wylie is working on phase two. The subdivision at Kiowa Road and Arrow Point Court, off Lake Wylie Road, includes 28 acres. Developers are looking to extend the vested right for the property, a move used to give builders longer to complete a project.
▪ An amenity center is proposed at the Cypress Point subdivision west of Bonum Road in Lake Wylie. D.R. Horton is building the community which will have a pool and clubhouse area.
▪ A church is proposed within an existing building at 3004 U.S. 21 near Fort Mill. The site was sold last May for $475,000. The building is 5,000 square feet.
▪ County planners met Feb. 23 to discuss an existing warehouse at 8160 Regent Parkway, suite 102 in the Fort Mill area. Plans there are to change it to use as a gym.
▪ The owners of just more than an acre at 1870 Coltharp Road near Fort Mill applied to rezone the property from residential to business use. The plan there is for a new dental office.
▪ The FedEx facility at 3058 Lakemont Boulevard near Fort Mill is looking to expand its parking and trailer space.
▪ County planners had a follow up meeting with developers looking to put 52 single-family homes east of Kingsburry Road in Lake Wylie.
▪ A pet grooming facility is proposed at 1146 S. Main Street in Clover. The half-acre site sits at Main and Hines Road.
▪ Other proposals countywide include a concrete manufacturing site at 1855 S.C. 321 N. just north of Clover and several in the Rock Hill area like a 75,000-square-foot office/warehouse building at 2591 Commerce Drive, sewer pump station extension northeast of Church Road, campground at the northeast corner of Church and White Horse roads, subdivision southeast of Walker Road and vehicle repair facility at 3949 Bay Ridge Road.
