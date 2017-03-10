A Baxter area development is nearing. A year later, it’s almost there.

It’s been a while in the works, but a new development between Baxter and Stonecrest is getting closer.
York County Council passed the second of three readings on two Fort Mill area properties that will combine as one project. Clear Springs Baxter is looking to rezone almost two acres at 2075 Hwy. 160 for commercial use. Springland, Inc. is adding 37 acres at S.C. 160 and Dave Gibson Road, also looking for rezoning to commercial.
Developers would pay $411,000 to help offset the traffic impact a new development would bring. The rezoning would add an additional 8,500 vehicle trips daily in the area.
Developers haven’t indicated what the end uses would be. The owners are committing to taking out several uses from the allowed zoning, nixing gas stations, car repair and detail shops, RV parks and others.
The project has been in the county planning process for a while. Which is an issue for Councilwoman Christi Cox, though she doesn’t see it as part of a larger trend.
“Having first reading nearly a year ago to me is a problem in terms of transparency,” Cox said.
Rezoning would mean more traffic. Not rezoning would mean a potential tax base loss.
“We essentially don’t get the biggest bang for our buck in terms of commercialized area, but the amount of traffic that’s generated if we don’t rezone it is negligible,” Cox said.
Other Fort Mill area projects saw final action March 6.
The rezoning of a 438-acre planned development in Regent Park only impacts a relatively small part of it. A site was included for a future trash and recycling collection site, but the county determined it wouldn’t be needed for that use. The owner wants to continue storing equipment and vehicles there. The area abuts homes.
Councilman Michael Johnson supported the reading, given conditions.
“The applicant will submit a site plan which would include cleaning up the property, leaving an existing buffer of wooded area as is,” he said.
Council gave final reading to a rezoning allowing for a 16,000-square-foot Carolina Stars Gymnastics Academy. The site is on Maxwell Mill Road in the Fort Mill area.
