Fort Mill makes most of surprise snowstorm

Fort Mill wakes to a winter wonderland 3-12-2017.
Neighbors gather at Walt Elisha Park to enjoy the snow before it melts as Fort Mill wakes to a winter wonderland. 3-12-2017.
A sledder makes the trip back up the hill as Fort Mill wakes to a fresh blanket of snow Sunday, 3-12-2017.
9 year old Matthew Hammond prepares a snowball at Walt Elisha Park as Fort Mill wakes to a winter wonderland 3-12-2017.
Snow Easter Bunny built by Jo Vandiver of South Downs Way in Fort Mill
A sledder has time for a few more runs before the show is gone as Fort Mill wakes up to a fresh blanket of snow Sunday, 3-12-2017.
Fort Mill wakes to a fresh coat of snow Sunday, 3-12-2017.
Time for a snowball fight as Fort Mill wakes to a winter wonderland, 3-12-2017.
A sledder gets in perhaps the last run of the day as the snow began to melt Sunday, 3-12-2017.
AAliyah Cherry takes a trip down the hill as Fort Mill wakes up to a winter Wonderland Sunday 3-12-2017.
Peach blossoms become a resting place for fresh snow as Fort Mill wakes to a winter wonderland, 3-12-2017.
A photographer stops to take a picture of the snow covered peach trees as Fort Mill wakes to a winter wonderland. 3-12-2017.
Peach blossoms become a resting place for fresh snow as Fort Mill wakes to a winter wonderland, 3-12-2017.
