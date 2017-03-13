Baxter Spring Festival and parade March 18

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:32 Winthrop players, Pat Kelsey react to Butler matchup

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:58 Winthrop plays Butler in NCAA tournament

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:27 York County ex-con who threatened prosecutors sentenced to 2 years

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title