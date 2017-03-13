Baxter Spring Festival and parade March 18

An expanded area of exhibitors and entertainers, as well as more parade entries, should make this year's 11th annual Baxter Village Spring Festival and 10th annual St. Patrick's Parade March 18.
The Spring Fling Festival is 2-6 p.m., while the Parade kicks off at 5 p.m. The festival and parade are free, and annually attract more than 3,500 attendees from all over the region.
The festival features more than 100 exhibitors offering a diverse mix of shopping and activities for all ages, as well as games and contests, inflatables, live entertainment, mascots and dozens of food and beverage vendors. There will also be youth demos throughout the event, from Irish dancing to taekwondo.
Among the festival and parade entertainers will be the Carolina Panthers' mascot Sir Purr, Carolina Panthers' percussion band, student performers from Miller Street Dance Academy, Irish dancers from two Charlotte-area organizations, the Shriner's Steel Drum Band, Shriner's Dune Cats, Charlotte Knights' mascot Homer, student demos from Champion Taekwondo, and more.
Bagpipers will lead the parade, annually sponsored and coordinated by Six Pence Pub.
Festival organizers say the parade is open to any community organization or business that wants to participate. And, they have prizes for the best entries across several categories. Prizes will be awarded to best decorated entry, best decorated golf cart, and most spirited entry. The parade is ideal for vehicles, floats, bicycles, scooters, walking units, and local organizations and businesses of all types. It's easy to enter. There is no registration necessary. Just be in the north parking lot of the Baxter YMCA by 4:45 p.m. The parade will kick off at 5 p.m.
“This festival is truly a kickoff to Spring,” said Mike Martoccia, Baxter Village activities director.
“We've got over 100 vendors up and down Market Street with stuff to keep you entertained all day. We encourage any business or group who would like to join in the spirit of celebrating St. Patrick's Day to come out on the 18th and participate in the parade and be a part of the fun!”
This year’s festival is presented by Piedmont Medical Center, Founders Federal Credit Union, Six Pence Pub, Honda Cars of Rock Hill, Beef O'Brady's, Epps Orthodontics, Cramer Pest Control, Fort Mill BBQ, and Paracle Realty.
