This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was investigating the shooting death of a 37-year-old Doby’s Bridge Road man by York County deputies.
▪ Norfolk-Southern Railroad officials wanted to close the Spratt Street crossing in downtown Fort Mill. Fort Mill town officials were adamantly against the proposal.
▪ Whitesell-Wolfe Funeral Home in Fort Mill was sold to Hazel and Kay Cauthen of Lancaster. The business would be known as Wolfe Funeral Home.
▪ The Fort Mill High School Improvement Council wanted to erect a message board on Munn Road. The school board would not allow a Yellow Jacket on the sign and mandated the school seal be used instead.
1977
▪ The Fort Mill Chamber of Commerce decided to commit $1,000 to the Fort Mill Rescue Squad to be used toward the purchase of a rescue vehicle.
▪ The Fort Mill High School Jackettes succumbed to the Butler Tigerettes of Hartsville, 63-47, in the quarterfinals of the Class AA basketball playoffs.
▪ Carl Trull, Fort Mill, was elected vice-president of the District Two Moose Lodges which consisted of the Fort Mill, Rock Hill, Lancaster and Chester lodges.
▪ The office of Rep. Ken Holland told the Times that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development had approved a grant of $462,653 for the Town of Fort Mill.
1957
▪ John Stokes Cousart, Jr., a 10-year-old fifth grader, won the Fort Mill Central School Spelling Bee and would represent the school in the York County Spelling Bee.
▪ George Fish School students observed Career Week with vocational guidance being emphasized with consultants from Fort Mill and Rock Hill.
1937
▪ W. H. Belk, president of Belk Brothers Department Stores, closed on a lease for the store room of L. J. Massey on upper Main Street ensuring a Belk Store for Fort Mill.
▪ Warning lights were being installed at the Main Street crossing of the Southern Railway in Fort Mill. Red lights would warn of approaching trains.
1917
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
