March 14, 2017 5:54 PM

This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

By Chip Heemsoth

1997

▪ The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was investigating the shooting death of a 37-year-old Doby’s Bridge Road man by York County deputies.

▪ Norfolk-Southern Railroad officials wanted to close the Spratt Street crossing in downtown Fort Mill. Fort Mill town officials were adamantly against the proposal.

▪ Whitesell-Wolfe Funeral Home in Fort Mill was sold to Hazel and Kay Cauthen of Lancaster. The business would be known as Wolfe Funeral Home.

▪ The Fort Mill High School Improvement Council wanted to erect a message board on Munn Road. The school board would not allow a Yellow Jacket on the sign and mandated the school seal be used instead.

1977

▪ The Fort Mill Chamber of Commerce decided to commit $1,000 to the Fort Mill Rescue Squad to be used toward the purchase of a rescue vehicle.

▪ The Fort Mill High School Jackettes succumbed to the Butler Tigerettes of Hartsville, 63-47, in the quarterfinals of the Class AA basketball playoffs.

▪ Carl Trull, Fort Mill, was elected vice-president of the District Two Moose Lodges which consisted of the Fort Mill, Rock Hill, Lancaster and Chester lodges.

▪ The office of Rep. Ken Holland told the Times that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development had approved a grant of $462,653 for the Town of Fort Mill.

1957

▪ John Stokes Cousart, Jr., a 10-year-old fifth grader, won the Fort Mill Central School Spelling Bee and would represent the school in the York County Spelling Bee.

▪ George Fish School students observed Career Week with vocational guidance being emphasized with consultants from Fort Mill and Rock Hill.

1937

▪ W. H. Belk, president of Belk Brothers Department Stores, closed on a lease for the store room of L. J. Massey on upper Main Street ensuring a Belk Store for Fort Mill.

▪ Warning lights were being installed at the Main Street crossing of the Southern Railway in Fort Mill. Red lights would warn of approaching trains.

1917

▪ This edition of the Times is missing.

