Despite delay, one of Lake Wylie’s park leaders sees reason for optimism.

Despite yet another deferral on the tax district that can create a park he worked so hard toward, Ron Domurat sees a silver lining.
“This is actually a good thing because this is now picking up some steam,” said Domurat, who led the campaign to get a tax district on the ballot and then approved by Lake Wylie voters in November. “What this does is it actually gets us moving a little faster.”
When York County Council deferred the issue in December there was a host of questions to be resolved and no definite timing for when they would be resolved. Now, Domurat said, the group is down to details and he expects the issue to come up again at the next county meeting.
“Basically, what they're trying to do is build the rec district like they did the new fire district,” Domurat said.
A decade ago a special fire tax district formed to meet a funding gap for the now 50-year-old Bethel Volunteer Fire Department. More than a year ago contention arose between the tax board and volunteers on operational control. In January, the county temporarily dissolved the tax board, and they’re working toward a permanent solution now.
While the slow pace of play on the recreation district is frustrating, Domurat said, he understands the county wanting details in place to head off recreation issues before they arise.
“It is a little bit, and I think the reason it was deferred is the county wants to change the ordinance in the law a little bit,” he said. “They don't want another fire tax board (situation).”
Defining county oversight roles isn’t a major change, he said. Council always had final say over the citizen tax board.
“There was always that step,” Domurat said. “The County Council needed to approve anything the board put forth. What this does, it actually helps us.”
Domurat is one of several community members who pushed for the park, and who intend to apply for the five-person board that would work in some capacity under county leadership. Employees, liability and other issues the tax district would pay for may come at a better cost by falling under the county umbrella. The pledged $2.45 million toward the park from county hospitality tax fund isn’t threatened by the process taking a little longer than expected.
While park planners had hoped to get to construction quicker, they understand the county wanting to get the right setup in place.
“We're probably a little behind, but this is all new ground for everybody,” Domurat said. “We're treading forward.”
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
