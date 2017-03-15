Tega Cay approved the sports complex and subdivision once. They’re back on the table.

Two of the biggest ongoing projects in Tega Cay are coming back up for decisions, nearly a year after they were approved. Neither — the massive sports complex or the new residential subdivision — appear headed toward drastic changes.
Tega Cay City Council is holding a joint public hearing Monday night with the city planning commission on an addition and rezoning for the Cadence property and a separate annexation and rezoning for the Game On site. Council then can vote on the decisions later in the meeting, set for 6 p.m. at the Glennon Center.
Council annexed both properties last August.
Game On, 78 acres between Stonecrest Boulevard and Dam Road, includes a commercial recreation complex with pools, basketball courts, soccer fields, tennis courts, a 35,000-square-foot fitness center among other high performance training level features. Retail, a restaurant and some residential for visiting athletes were part of the pitch, too. It should be complete by 2025.
Cadence aims for buildout by 2020. It includes almost 58 acres between Dam and Gardendale roads, adjacent to Lake Ridge. Plans are for 125 single-family patio homes. Almost nine more acres for a city wood chipping site were included. Chipped debris will be used for city parks and open spaces. Preliminary plats were approved and grading permits issued earlier this year.
Charlie Funderburk, city manager, said the Cadence decision involves the addition of green space to the property. The site to be added would be at the intersection of Dam and Gardendale roads.
“It could also be used for an additional amenity for that neighborhood,” Funderburk said. “It also requires the developer to work with the state on right-of-way on this new parcel if Gardendale Road or Dam Road are widened or that intersection is realigned.”
The Game On plan involves a little more variance from what developers presented last summer, though the net result could still be the same.
“The Game On (development) was under a time line to close on all the properties or the annexations and rezonings would be nullified,” Funderburk said of the multi-parcel plan, only some of which developers owned when the submitted plans to the city. “The developer was able to close on all but four parcels within that time frame.”
So, the developer is starting the annexation and rezoning process over on the parcels that are ready to go, and leaving out the four remaining parcels.
“This way, he can start the project while still working with those last remaining landowners under contract and then bring them back to Council at a later date,” Funderburk said. “If Council approves the revised (development) on Monday night, it will still include retail, mixed use, residential (at the same number of units as previously approved) and the Game On sports complex.”
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
