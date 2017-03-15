Tega Cay approved the sports complex and subdivision once. They’re back on the table.

1:57 3 girls on school football team looking to win Pause

1:07 Shortest players in NCAA tourney, including Winthrop's Keon Johnson

1:03 Suspect robs T-Mobile cell store in Rock Hill

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:01 Rock Hill students prepare creative dishes for culinary competition

2:30 Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer

1:21 Video: Day 1 AM update from Winthrop's NCAA tourney experience in Milwaukee

3:03 Girlfriend live streams on Facebook after man shot by police officer in Minnesota