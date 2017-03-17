Fort Mill schools announce Teacher, Support Staff of the Year

The Fort Mill School District announced its 2017 Teacher and Support Staff of the Year. Winners were nominated and voted upon by their peers at each school and facility location.
These individuals will continue to play a key communications role throughout the 2017-’18 school year by serving on the district’s Teacher and Classified Liaison Committees.
The next step in the district’s Teacher of the Year process is to select five honor roll finalists who will be named in April. The district’s 2017 Teacher and Support Staff of the Year will be announced in September.
2017 Teachers of the Year: Arlene Sunderlage, Fourth Grade, Doby’s Bridge Elementary; Ann Lamba, Math Specialist, Tega Cay Elementary; Michelle Reese, First Grade, Gold Hill Elementary; Katrinia Wilkerson, Third Grade, Fort Mill Elementary; Emily Norris, Special Services, Sugar Creek Elementary; Kelly Dusek, Guidance, Orchard Park Elementary; Sarah Sheehan, Special Setting, Springfield Elementary; Candace Buchanan, Technology, Pleasant Knoll Elementary; Kelly Davis, Art, Riverview Elementary; Melanie Kugler, Seventh Grade Science, Banks Trail Middle; Jennifer Krinn, Seventh Grade Math and Science, Fort Mill Middle; Kati Quinn, Art, Gold Hill Middle; Melissa Keefer, Media Specialist, Springfield Middle; Jessica Calloway, Art, Fort Mill High; Jessica Gietz, Special Education, Nation Ford High.
2017 Support Staff of the Year: Madeleine Madsen, Technology/Media Assistant, Orchard Park Elementary; Anna Marie Greene, Receptionist, Tega Cay Elementary; Annette Irvin, Bookkeeper, Doby’s Bridge Elementary; Donna Jackley, Attendance/PowerSchool, Fort Mill Elementary; Jennifer Raiter, Instructional Assistant, Pleasant Knoll Elementary; Nicole Gaunt, Technology Assistant, Springfield Elementary; Debbie Dearth, Receptionist, Gold Hill Elementary; Joy Lynn Rozwadowski, Bookkeeper, Riverview Elementary; Debbie Massey, Kindergarten Assistant, Sugar Creek Elementary; Elaine Sykes, Bookkeeper, Banks Trail Middle; Tracy Barret, Receptionist, Fort Mill Middle; Rachel Miles, School Nurse, Gold Hill Middle; JoAnne Young, School Nurse, Springfield Middle; Walter Strait, Custodian, Fort Mill High; Michelle Collier, Student Services, Nation Ford High; Timothy Craton, Transportation; Miriam Melton, Human Resources Assistant, District Office; Carol Howie, Student Nutrition- DBES, Food & Nutrition Department; Zeke Patterson, Mechanic, Maintenance.
