Herald, Fort Mill Times staff earn more than 2 dozen state press awards

The Herald and its sister weekly newspapers were honored with more than two dozen awards Saturday at the 145th annual meeting of the South Carolina Press Association at the Columbia Marriott.
The staff brought home a half-dozen first-place awards.
In the Open Division category – open to all SCPA member newspapers, regardless of circulation size or frequency of publication – the staff won two third-place awards: Catherine Muccigrosso, former editor of Lake Wylie Pilot now at The Herald, for Digital Feature Project covering the Clover school district’s fall openings of an elementary school, a middle school and the aquatic center; and Fort Mill Times Editor Michael Harrison and reporter John Marks for Integration of Print and Web Coverage for “Testing the quality of water in Fort Mill.”
In the all daily division, The Herald staff won first place for Feature Magazine for Down Home; and reporter and columnist Andrew Dys won third place for Humor Column Writing.
The Herald staff also won several awards in the daily division for circulation 14,000-40,000:
▪ Tracy Kimball, first, Feature Photo of child reading at York County animal shelter.
The judge for this category commented, “This moving photo is all about connection,”
▪ Andrew Dys, first, Profile Feature Writing for “Heart of courage, a Rock Hill boy waits for heart transplant,” and for Column Writing. He also won third for News Feature Writing for “RIP York's waver.”
“This story had a lot of heart and it was captured beautifully by the journalist,” the judge commented about Dys’ story.
▪ David Thackham, first, News Feature Writing for “Football player tried to save his dad with CPR. Then he just ‘made him proud.’”
“This is one of the best stories I have read all year. Great work!” was the judge’s comment.
▪ James Werrell, second, Column Writing.
▪ Bristow Marchant, second, for Spot News Photo. Marchant is now a reporter at The (Columbia) State, also a McClatchy newspaper.
▪ Bret McCormick, third, Sports Feature Story.
▪ Teddy Kumala, third, Short Storyand News Video.
In the all weekly division:
▪ Marks, second, Sports Video.
▪ Harrison, third, Newspaper's Use of Social Media.
▪ Fort Mill Times freelancer Mac Banks, third, Sports Enterprise Reporting.
In the weekly over 4,500 and under 4,500 combined division:
▪ Fort Mill Times freelancer Jeff Sochko, first, Online Photo Gallery “Rider in Fort Mill horse show takes spill,” and secondin the same category.
▪ Fort Mill Times freelancer Melissa Oyler, third, Series of Articles.
In the weekly division with circulation of 4,500 and more:
▪ Marks, first, News Feature Writing for “Lake Wylie family survives Belgium attack.” He also won second place for Reporting-in-Depth.
The judge commented on the Belgium attack story that it was “By far the most gripping feature news story in the group.”
▪ Muccigrosso, third, Education Beat Reporting.
▪ Banks, second, Sports Action Photo.
