This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1:49 Lake Wylie readers take part in Battle of the Books Pause

2:52 Video: Bret McCormick wraps up 2016-17 Winthrop basketball season, looks ahead

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

2:57 Attorney talks about York County groundbreaking same-sex marriage court ruling

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:55 "If I didn't have insurance I would either be banktrupt or dead," says cancer survivor

1:28 Veteran, 84, evicted in Rock Hill; community trying to help