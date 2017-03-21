This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ The seven York County Sheriff Deputies involved the shooting death of a Doby’s Bridge Road man acted properly, according to Solicitor Tommy Pope.
▪ Some members of the Fort Mill Planning Commission were upset with the Fort Mill Town Council for ignoring the commission’s recommendations regarding the height of cell towers in the town.
▪ Indian Land High School started a boys’ golf team. Coach Shawn Cauthen’s squad finished third in a three-way match with Fort Mill and York.
▪ The National Bank of York County named Will Close, William C. Kimbrell and Anne Suite to its Fort Mill advisory board.
1977
▪ Fort Mill City Council met in a special session and named city employee Everett Tyner as animal control officer.
▪ Lauren Stegall of Fort Mill was elected secretary of the Phi Gamma Nu Sorority at Clemson University.
▪ Jerry Lee Hunter, Pine Street, Fort Mill, was the first to announce for the vacant Fort Mill School Board seat. The vacancy was created when Rev. William J. Hollins moved to Greenville.
▪ “Tom Jones”, an original musical comedy based on Henry Fielding’s famous lusty novel, opened at the Pineville Dinner Theatre.
1957
▪ Three Fort Mill physicians, Dr. G. C. Sheppard, Dr. Max A. Culp and Dr. William J. Henry were elected to lead the York County Medical Society.
▪ Miss Peggy Oliver of Fort Mill, outstanding member of the junior class at Duke University, was chosen as head of the school’s Student Advisory Council.
1937
▪ A Fort Mill citizen recalled that since the Fort Mill Fire Department was organized 20 years ago, only one building in town, the Culp cotton warehouse, had been totally destroyed by fire.
▪ The 20th Century Billiard Room featured “World Renowned” pocket billiard champion “Patsy” Natalie and his 13-year-old daughter.
1917
