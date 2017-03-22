Fort Mill Times

March 22, 2017 11:39 AM

Heading to Carowinds? York County will make future trips a little smoother.

By John Marks

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

FORT MILL TOWNSHIP

Turning left at Carowinds will get a good bit easier.

York County Council approved a contract Monday night with United of Carolinas, Inc. out of Charlotte for road improvements at the amusement park. Almost $620,000 will go to two left turn lanes on Carowinds Boulevard and widening of Festival Drive.

Funds come from a designated development district set up for road projects in the tourism-rich Carowinds area. The improvements follow a reconfigured exit at Carowinds a season ago. The theme park opens March 25.

In a separate move, the county voted to buy about four acres at 2093 Fort Mill Parkway from TJM, LLC for $690,000. It’s the site, where the parkway meets E. Hensley Road, where the county wants to put a permanent convenience center. The move comes after months of planning for a new site when the long-time location for trash and recycling on Tom Hall Street became unavailable due to a land sale.

Carowinds begins installing 'Electro-Spin' ride in Fort Mill

Construction crews at Carowinds in Fort Mill began installing one of four new rides at the amusement park's new County Fair area. The crew placed a 53,000 pound frame for the Electro-Spin ride, a "freely rotating orbit" ride with "floorless gondolas." The

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

Related content

Fort Mill Times

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fort Mill house fire claims music memorabilia

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos