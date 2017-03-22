Heading to Carowinds? York County will make future trips a little smoother.

Turning left at Carowinds will get a good bit easier.
York County Council approved a contract Monday night with United of Carolinas, Inc. out of Charlotte for road improvements at the amusement park. Almost $620,000 will go to two left turn lanes on Carowinds Boulevard and widening of Festival Drive.
Funds come from a designated development district set up for road projects in the tourism-rich Carowinds area. The improvements follow a reconfigured exit at Carowinds a season ago. The theme park opens March 25.
In a separate move, the county voted to buy about four acres at 2093 Fort Mill Parkway from TJM, LLC for $690,000. It’s the site, where the parkway meets E. Hensley Road, where the county wants to put a permanent convenience center. The move comes after months of planning for a new site when the long-time location for trash and recycling on Tom Hall Street became unavailable due to a land sale.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
