United Way of Lancaster County needs volunteers for ‘Day of Caring’

Volunteers are needed for United Way of Lancaster County’s Annual Day of Caring that will be held April 7.
Day of Caring offers businesses, individuals, organizations and civic clubs the opportunity to help local nonprofit human service agencies to accomplish much-needed projects during one day of organized volunteerism.
There are 20 projects to choose from, including paining, cutting grass, washing windows, raking leaves and gardening. The recipients provide supplies. See “related content” below to view the available projects.
If you can’t volunteer on April 7, but still want to be involved, United Way will get your group involved. For more information, go to uwaylcsc.org, call 803-283-8923 or visit United Way of Lancaster on Facebook.
Michael Harrison: 803-326-4315, @MikeHarrisonFMT
