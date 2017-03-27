Clover wins tri-match; Nation Ford tops Northwestern

The Nation Ford boy’s golf team split a Region IV three-way match with Clover and Northwestern at River Hill Country Club.
The Falcons beat Northwestern by three strokes shooting a 169 as a team, but fell to host school Clover, who beat them by six strokes.
Nation Ford was led by Reed Strawhorn, who posted a score of 40 and Jackson Bridges, who shot a round of 41. Nolan Willis carded a 43 and Daniel King rounded out the scoring for the Falcons with a 45.
The Falcons are about a quarter of the way through their season and head coach Richard Hilton said he feels his team is on the right path.
“We are doing pretty well,” Hilton said. “We are led by our upper classmen.”
Nation Ford has four seniors on the team along with three juniors that are helping pace the team. The team opened the season earlier this month with a win over South Pointe and then beat York and Clover in a three-way match to start 4-0. Hilton said he feels like his team can challenge for the region title.
“We should finish well in the region,” Hilton said. “However, golf is a fickle game.”
Nation Ford heads on a lengthy period of time on the road playing at Blythewood as part of the Bengal Invitational next week and then will play in a three-way match against Rock Hill and Fort Mill at Fort Mill Golf Club March 30.
The Falcons don’t play back on their home course of Springfield Golf Club until April 6 in a head-to-head match against Rock Hill. After that they will have two more home dates, April 18 against York and April 20 against Northwestern and Fort Mill. The region tournament will be held April 25 at the Rock Hill Country Club.
