Clover High a National Unified Champion School

The Clover High School dance team performs Friday during a pep rally at the school.
Students stacked castles out of cups on Friday at Clover High School.
Ty Williams and Trey Davis show off the new banner won by Clover High School for its commitment to inclusiveness.
Special Olympics athletes show off the new banner won by Clover High School for its commitment to inclusiveness.
Students prepare for a mass Sadie Hawkins proposal to Special Olympics athletes.
Dance and step team members perform together Friday during a Clover High School pep rally.
Drew Kuntz goes in for a shot during a game of knockout Friday at Clover High School.
