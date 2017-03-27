A sweet treat for cops on the beat from Fort Mill Girl Scouts

In celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Cookies For a Cause, local Girl Scouts had a sweet surprise for Fort Mill Police recently.
The girls, celebrating local heroes in their community by giving cookies to their cause, surprised the Fort Mill Police Department with Girl Scout cookies. Lots of them. Girls from Hornets Nest Council Troops 3080 and 2012 delivered 50 cases – that’s 600 boxes of cookies – the Fort Mill Police Department.
The Council named the FMPD an official Cookies For a Cause recipient.
For more information, go to hngirlscouts.org/donate/cookies-for-a-cause/.
