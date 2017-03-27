Do you remember?

1997
▪ Fort Mill’s second Habitat for Humanity house was nearing completion on Joe Louis Street.
▪ The Newly formed Carolinas Cornerstone Church, Dr. George Dye, pastor, was holding services at the Ramada Hotel on Carowinds Boulevard.
▪ Cabarrus Construction submitted the low bid of $9.6 million to build a new Fort Mill Middle School to be located beside the Leroy Springs Recreation Complex on Tom Hall Street.
▪ A big Brother-Little Brother club was formed in Fort Mill. The club received support from the Fort Mill/Tega Cay United Way and the Close Foundation.
1977
▪ According to Chief Floyd Foss, for the first time in many months, the Fort Mill Police Department had its full complement of officers.
▪ Murray B. White Jr. succeeded George E. Ackerman as president of the Fort Mill Chamber of Commerce.
▪ Charlotte Laney, eighth grade, Sherri Dixon, seventh grade and Dena Costanzo, sixth grade, were Spelling Bee winners at Fort Mill Junior High School.
▪ Recent Rock Hill movies included “Carrie” and “The Shaggy D.A.” at the Cinema, “A Star is Born” and “The Gumball Rally” at the Pix and “Meatcleaver Massacre” and “Hell House” at the Ft.-Roc Drive-in.
1957
▪ Pickney Purcell, Fort Mill High School sophomore, won first prize in the South Carolina District Speaking-Essay contest sponsored by the Farmers Cooperative Exchange of Raleigh, N.C.
▪ Movies at the Center included “The Girl Can’t Help It” with Jayne Mansfield, “Wings of Eagles” with John Wayne, “Rock Rock Rock!” with Alan Freed, Chuck Berry and Tuesday Weld and “The Rainmaker.”
1937
▪ Under the inspiration of Miss Righton Richards, graded school teacher, a troop of Girl Scouts, numbering 48, was formed at the school.
▪ A military inquiry into the New London, Texas, school explosion, which killed 455 children and teachers, ruled that the blast was caused by accumulated gas under the basement floor.
