How does this Fort Mill family deal with teen’s illness? A sarcastic sense of humor

A local boy with several medical conditions is looking for answers – and hope – when he and his mom travel to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota next month.
Thirteen-year-old Zach Casillo of Fort Mill has had more than 14 surgeries and procedures in his life. He was born with a condition called transposition of the great vessels/arteries and had open heart surgery when he was just 3 days old. According to Zach’s GoFundMe page, TGA is a serious but rare heart defect where the two main arteries leaving the heart are reversed. The open-heart surgery left him with only one coronary artery and many complications.
In addition to TGA, it was found that he has excess fluid on his brain.
Zach has also been diagnosed with a metabolic syndrome and an immune deficiency called primary antibody deficiency that causes frequent illnesses and hospitalizations. Just last year, Zach was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome – after he lost all control of and feeling in his legs. POTS causes symptoms such as dizziness and passing out and pain and numbness throughout the body. Sometimes it causes Zach to be unable to hold a pen.
With his handful of known conditions, Zach sees doctors and specialists sometimes as often as weekly. He has over a dozen doctors that he visits on at least a semi-annual basis.
“We feel like there’s more to it that we’re seeing, and by ‘we’ I mean the doctors,” said Billie Jo Casillo, Zach’s mom. Doctors often lack the resources to treat complex conditions from a holistic view, leading to what can feel like compartmentalized care, she explained.
“Every time I go to the doctor’s, it’s just a mystery as to what’s going to happen,” Zach said.
With this is mind, the Casillos turned to the Mayo Clinic, an award winning medical center known for comprehensive care in virtually every medical and surgical specialty. Zach and his mom leave for Minnesota in late April and Zach will undergo diagnostic testing and treatment for at least a week, possibly two.
“(The Mayo Clinic) goes behind what he’s already been diagnosed with and confirms that and sees if (the conditions) are linked somehow,” Billie Jo said.
Managing the illness
The Casillos moved to the greater Charlotte area in 1997. Four years ago, Billie Jo quit her job in the pharmaceutical field to home-school Zach, whose health made it hard for him to sustain a typical school schedule, not to mention the onslaught of germs that waged war on his fragile immune system. Mom now spends her days coordinating Zach’s healthcare needs and homeschooling Zach and his older brother Matt, 16.
“(Billie Jo) makes sure these guys are taken care of,” said Frank Casillo, Zach’s dad. “Some days are better than others,” Billie Jo said. “It’s complicated.”
Up until now, the family has managed all of Zach’s healthcare costs on its own, making drastic lifestyle changes to pay for doctor bills and prescriptions. At one time, they were paying $5,000 a month for just one of Zach’s medications. They even sold their home and moved into an apartment to reduce expenses. But as hard as they strive to make it all work, the Casillos knew they could not afford to fund a trip to the Mayo Clinic on their own.
“Initially, it’s going to be about $17,000,” Billie Jo said. “I feel so bad, because people work hard for their money.”
It took some persuading, but friends convinced the family to set up a GoFundMe page to help with Mayo Clinic expenses.
“A friend told me, ‘We want to help. And this is how we can,’” Billie Jo said.
“We’re hopeful,” she said. “We’re really hopeful to give him his quality of life and let him be a kid.”
Family life
Despite all the hurdles, the Casillos press on.
They say they try not to take life or themselves too seriously, relying on a heavy dose of humor and sarcasm to cope with the day-to-day. Zach has been known to use that same coping mechanism on his doctors and nurses – often catching them off guard.
“I usually make them laugh a lot,” Zach said.
He even used it while being interviewed for the newspaper.
“Well, fun wouldn’t be the first word I would use,” Zach replied with a playful half smile, when asked to describe what it’s like to live with a chronic illness.
“We really do just try to keep a positive look,” Frank said.
The members of this tight-knit family say they band together and lean on one another for support. Matt has been known to sleep on the floor next to his younger brother’s bed when Zach is sick.
“If Zach’s in the hospital, we all try to have dinner together, at least,” Billie Jo said. “We’re all for one and one for all.”
Zach says he hasn’t given up faith that brighter days are ahead – he’s hopeful this trip to Minnesota will give him the relief and answers he seeks.
“Things change,” he said.
For more information and to help with Zach’s Mayo Clinic costs, visit gofundme.com/p/tt8q.
