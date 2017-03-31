Falcons split track meet with Rock Hill, Chester

The Nation Ford Falcons split a three-way track meet with Rock Hill and Chester in their final home meet of the season.
The Falcons’ boys and girls track teams both fell to Rock Hill, while both beating Chester. The Falcons’ girls were close in the Rock Hill meet losing by just three points 72-69 and the boys lost handily to Rock Hill 116-25. Chester’s boys scored 10 points.
In the girls’ meet, Nation Ford and Rock Hill accounted for all the points scored. The Nation Ford girls won the 4x100 relay and the 4x400 relay. From an individual standpoint, the Falcons’ girls were led by Angelnique Bryant, who won the 100-meter in 12.2 seconds and the 200-meter in 26.0 seconds, and Chynna Crawford, who won the discus with a toss of 105 feet, 11 inches and the shot put with a toss of 35 feet, 9 inches.
Holdyn Ferguson won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet for Nation Ford.
In the boys’ events, Nation Ford had just one winner in Evan Welch in the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 1:00.
Nation Ford has just one more head-to-head meet left this week at rivals Fort Mill. They will next go to the Taco Bell meet this weekend and then take part in the York County Meet April 20 and the Region IV meet April 27.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
