Charleston runway could launch Tega Cay teen to New York City modeling scene

A local teenager who is a relative newcomer to the world of professional modeling recently turned heads at Charleston Fashion Week – and now has her sights set on New York City.
Lauren “Lulu” Ambrose was the youngest model to walk the professional runway during the Southeast’s largest fashion week recently. She was chosen by two designers to walk wearing their creations, adding to her blooming modeling resume. For Ambrose, it wasn’t just about the modeling. She also learned a great deal from the experience, she said.
“A lot of time and hard work goes into making these pieces and it was really eye opening,” she said.
The Gold Hill Middle School eighth grader began modeling two years ago after her 2011 win in the Miss Pre-Teen Tega Cay pageant. After that, she had professional photos taken and sent to modeling agencies. From there she got a modeling coach in Charlotte to help learn how to strut, turn and wow crowds.
Her mother, Jessica Ambrose, said Lulu is coming a long way in a short amount of time.
“She couldn’t even walk in heels a year ago and now she’s wearing four-inch heels in front of thousands of people walking the runway,” she said.
Lulu agrees.
“I was an athlete...I never thought I would do this,” she said.
The process to even get to the runway in Charleston was grueling. Lulu walked at a national call with more than 800 models. From there, she was chosen along with 199 others to be in a book that was sent to designers. The designers then selected their favorite models they wanted for their shows. It’s a job opportunity not many 14-year-old girls get.
Lulu said she’s not stopping there.
“When I get older I hope to pursue this dream even further,” she said.
Lulu has modeled on runways in Charlotte and Columbia and has also appeared in magazines and did a bridal shoot. Now, she’s got her sights set on what is considered the epicenter of the fashion world – New York City. Her mom said she’s still a bit young for many designers up there, but in the meantime, she’s sharpening her runway skills and considering her future beyond modeling.
“She loves the fashion industry, she wants to potentially major in fashion merchandising and buying,” Lauren said.
Her life isn’t all about fashion, though. Lulu is a straight-A student who also enjoys playing on a travel volleyball team. That’s something her mom, a college athlete, said she can more closely relate to.
“She’s up to date with all the latest styles, which is the complete opposite of me,” Lauren Ambrose said.
Fashion is certainly in Lulu’s blood. Her grandfather worked in marketing for Belk, Ralph Lauren and Christian Dior during his career. Lulu said she hopes she too can inspire people to live out their dreams.
“I want to encourage people to get out of their comfort zone and try new things they never thought they’d do,” she said.
So far that attitude has paid off for Lulu. Her mom said no matter what, her family is entirely behind Lulu while she pursues her dreams.
“This is something I haven’t pushed, she has really self-driven and trying to support her as much as we can is what we try to do for her,” she said.
