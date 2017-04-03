Nation Ford drops 2 of 3 to Region IV-5A foe Northwestern

The Nation Ford Falcons dropped two of three games in a three-game series with Region IV-5A opponent the Northwestern Trojans.
After falling 11-1 in game one, the Falcons bounced back at Northwestern to pick up a 3-1 win off the strong arm of Evan Lammers, who pitched a complete game six-hitter, striking out four and allowing three walks. Lammers also went 2-3 at the plate and Tyler Causey went 1-3 with two RBI in the game to aid Nation Ford.
“Evan did his job,” said Nation Ford head coach Stas Swerdzewski.
“He gives us a chance to win and he did what he needed to do.”
However, the bats weren’t as active in game three against the Trojans as they only scattered three hits.
In game three, the Falcons started Matt Levy, who pitched well, but it was errors that got Nation Ford into a deficit early and falling into a 2-0 hole after the first inning. The Falcons didn’t get their first hit of the game until the third inning on a Tim Kelso single, but he was erased on a double play ground ball to end the inning.
By then Northwestern was up 4-0 and the Falcons were struggling to make anything happen.
Nation Ford was able to get on the board in the fourth after a walk to Nick Hoffman was followed by a single from Causey two batters later. Still in the game at 4-1 in the sixth, the Falcons gave up another run to Northwestern as the leadoff batter reached base for the fifth time in six innings. A passed ball later in the inning would allow the Trojans to score to go up 5-1.
The Falcons would add a final run in the bottom of the sixth with the help of a sacrifice, but it was not enough to start a rally.
Turning point
In the top of the third inning, Northwestern scored two runs off four hits. Most of the hits were infield singles, which allowed a hustling Trojan team to beat out throws and put runners into scoring position.
Critical
Physical and mental errors plagued Nation Ford periodically throughout the game which cost them. In the first inning, a passed ball and an error allowed Northwestern to score two runs.
“Against a team like that, you can’t give them extra opportunities,” Swerdzewski said. “We didn’t play our best. We gave up two many extra opportunities and made some bonehead errors.”
Star contributions
The Falcons were able to get just three hits in the game with Hoffman going 1-2 and Kelso and Causey going 1-3. Causey also had an RBI.
On deck
Nation Ford takes on York and the Charlotte Stampede in non-region action before heading to the Diamond Invitational in Blythewood over spring break. After spring break, the play Fort Mill in a three-game series to wrap up the regular season.
Box score
Northwestern 5, Nation Ford 2
Northwestern 2;0;2; 0;1;0; 0;-5
Nation Ford 0;0;0; 1;0;1; 0;-2
Leading hitters: Tyler Causey 1-3 RBI, Tim Kelso 1-3, Nick Hoffman 1-2.
Records
Nation Ford 8-7, 5-4 Region IV-5A
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments