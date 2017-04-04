Fort Mill High edged in three-way golf match

FORT MILL
Fort Mill High fell three strokes shy of winning a three-way match against Rock Hill and Nation Ford on a rain soaked course at Fort Mill Golf Club.
Rock Hill won the match shooting a 152. Rock Hill’s Hinson Perry shot an even par 36 and was the low medalist for the match.
Fort Mill shot a 154 and Nation Ford shot a 162 in the nine-hole match. The Jackets were led by Tyler Patterson, who shot a 37, while three Fort Mill players shot rounds of 39. Those Jacket players were Trevor Gray, Dalton Vickers and Cam Cappuzzo.
Nation Ford was eight shots back of Fort Mill and 10 shots back of Rock Hill. The Falcons were led by a 38 from John Moss and a 39 from Grant Bridges. Following those rounds, Jackson Bridges shot a 42 and Reed Strawhorn shot a 43 to finish out the scoring for Nation Ford.
Heading into April, the Jackets have a couple more home matches, the first against Clover this week and then toward the end of the month against Nation Ford again. Fort Mill’s next tournament is scheduled for the Fleischer Invitational April 14-15.
Nation Ford has a home match this week against Rock Hill at Springfield Golf Club and has two more home matches in the third week of the month as well before the Region IV championship at Rock Hill County Club April 25. Nation Ford will also be playing at the Fleischer Invitational at the Rock Hill County Club this season as well.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFMer
