This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Denise Sims, 15-year-old Fort Mill High School sophomore had the highest score, 229 out 300, on the school’s rifle team which won the recent JROTC competition in Chester.
▪ The Tega Cay Chamber of Commerce honored Hubert Graham as Outstanding Volunteer of the Year and Suzanne Roxburgh as Outstanding Business Person of the Year.
▪ Senior Airman Matthew N. McGinn, 1993 Fort Mill High School graduate, was awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal.
▪ The Fort Mill High School Yellow Jacket baseball team, led by Nicky Caskey, Robbie McKenzie and Marcus Rupert, defeated the Indian Land Warriors 7-4 on a cold, windy day in Fort Mill.
1977
▪ Most Fort Mill citizens were shocked to learn of the resignation of John DeLoach, popular Fort Mill High School band director.
▪ Miss Ann Peay was chosen as Fort Mill High School’s DAR Good Citizen for 1977.
▪ Porter’s Restaurant, on U.S. 21, near the Catawba River Bridge, offered a Sunday Buffet consisting of numerous meats, vegetables and desserts for $2.64.
▪ The Fort Mill Times passed its 85th Birthday with no celebrations or fanfare.
1957
▪ Fort Mill City Council appointed local electrical engineer Jacob W. McAlhaney as the city’s building inspector.
▪ Rapidly nearing completion on Harris Street was the new sanctuary of the Church of the Nazarene. The new sanctuary would seat 350 on the main floor and 140 in the balcony.
1937
▪ Governor Olin D. Johnston ordered the State Constabulary and 13 county sheriffs to proceed with the seizure of slot machines. Only two states, Florida and Nevada, allowed slot machines.
▪ An oyster supper was given in Red Men’s Hall on upper Main Street by Woman’s Club No. 1. A considerable sum was realized from the popular supper.
1917
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
