Lake Wylie awaits a new anchor to replace Fred’s. Neighbor businesses, most of all.

Their anchor hasn’t been up and gone long, but Lake Wylie Plaza businesses are ready to find out what will replace it.
The largest commercial space in Lake Wylie Plaza belonged to Fred’s discount store until its recent closing. The last signs of Fred’s came off the building last week and the space is cleared. Ron Hunter with The Estate Boys, just beside the anchor space, echoed other business owners in the center.
“We have not heard of anything coming in,” he said.
Several owners said they have spoken about the site with their leasing company. None were given details on a future tenant.
According to county records, a company under Rivercrest Realty Associates bought Lake Wylie Plaza for $3.17 million in late 2013. The 12-acre site was built in 1980. Attempts to reach Rivercrest for an update on the site were unsuccessful.
Lake Wylie Plaza has more than 83,000 square feet of commercial property and 18 units. Fred’s, at more than 22,000 square feet, had the largest space. It is one of four available.
While Hunter wouldn’t want a directly competing business in the new space, he is eager to see something there. The first couple of weeks without Fred’s have been noticeable.
"Of course we miss the traffic in the shopping center," Hunter said.
Frank Keefe, owner of Bagel Boat, said Fred’s wasn’t a major business driver for him.
“Truth be said it never really generated very much business for us, though we got some and several of their staff would frequent Bagel Boat,” Keefe said.
Which isn’t to say Keefe is disinterested in a new tenant there.
“We hope that whatever they put in there will be a magnet to bring business to the plaza,” he said. “There are several shop spaces available. It is a little scary, so yes, we hope they get something soon that compliments what we do.”
With several sites open in the plaza now, including the largest, remaining businesses are noticing.
“Yes, traffic is down,” said Mark Cieslikowski, co-owner at Q2U BBQ Pit. “It’s a shame it closed.”
Cieslikowski believes Fred’s will be missed.
“It was a great place to pick up some small household goods without having to go to a big box store,” he said. “There are a lot of people that are going to miss it.”
The former grocery store site could host one again, Cieslikowski said, which would help businesses throughout the plaza.
“With all the new housing going up in this area of Lake Wylie a good type of market store would do good,” he said. “People could stop on the way home and let the traffic die a little.”
Hunter agreed a grocer could find a good fit in the plaza. Though most any business generating community interest would do.
“As long as it brings traffic,” he said. “What we'd really like to see and what we feel like the community really needs is a specialty foods store.”
Store owners each say they want a good fit for the new anchor, but also a speedy one.
“I hope something moves in soon,” Cieslikowski said. “We can always use more business.”
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments