Snakes on a plane? No, but grant brings reptiles to Lancaster, York Co. classrooms

For many Fort Mill students, a field trip to the Anne Springs Close Greenway means a 15-minute bus trip, maybe less. In the tri-county area, however, there are schools considerably farther away from the 2,100-acre natural preserve and its education programs.
Thanks to a grant from from the Duke Energy Foundation, the Greenway can bring the programs to students in the outer reaches of the region, such as Brooklyn Springs Elementary in Lancaster. The Foundation’s $46,300 grant was designed to allow the Greenway to educate second graders across York and Lancaster counties. The Greenway was one of 13 environmental nonprofit organizations to benefit from more than $350,000 in 2016 environmental grants from the Foundation.
The grant program aims to fund environmental projects, wildlife conservation efforts and environmental educational programs across the Duke Energy service territory in South Carolina.
“We are dedicated to protecting the natural beauty of South Carolina and being good stewards of the environment,” said Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, Duke Energy’s South Carolina president. “By supporting the organizations that do this work each and every day, we can help protect and restore wildlife and natural resources, and support quality environmental education programs in our state.”
At Brooklyn Springs, students in Zaikia Cancel’s second-grade class recently got to meet and hold Miller, a box turtle and Cornelius, the corn snake. The program will reach 37 schools across Lancaster, Fort Mill and Rock Hill school districts and nearly 4,000 students, according to Dr. Michelle Evans, Director of Education for the Anne Springs Close Greenway.
“For many residents in Lancaster, the Anne Springs Close Greenway can seem far away,” she said.
“The Duke Energy Foundation grant has given children across the county a chance to experience the Greenway without ever leaving the classroom, educating about conservation and the joys that can be found outside in nature.”
For more information about the Foundation, visit duke-energy.com/foundation. To learn more about the Greenway, including information on becoming a member, making a donation or volunteering, visit ASCGreenway.org.
Michael Harrison: 803-326-4315, @MikeHarrisonFMT
Comments