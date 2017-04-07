Rain fell. Lake Wylie rose. Was it enough to change the area’s drought status?

Most anyone with a window knows it’s been a rainy week in York County. Just not rainy enough for state drought experts.
The South Carolina Drought Response Committee held a conference call Thursday morning to update statewide drought conditions. York County remains in moderate drought, the middle of five levels from normal to extreme conditions. Lancaster County is a level wetter, at incipient drought.
Only 16 counties statewide, from the Columbia area south to the coast, fall in normal conditions. Another 14 counties are incipient, with York and a dozen other northwestern counties in moderate drought. The three furthest northwest counties are is severe drought.
Committee member and naturalist Dennis Chastain said there has been improvement to impact planting season and other weather-related functions, but parts of the state still “look like what you would see during a long, hot, dry summer.”
“You have to understand that we have been very dry for a very long time, and wet for a short period of time,” Chastain said.
Patricia DeHond, Clemson Extension agent, acknowledged “significant rainfall in the last few days,” but also the water deficit the area had in advance of it. DeHond also recognized coming forecasts.
“Current drought indices, streamflow and lake levels all indicate drought conditions are moderate to incipient, with little to no additional rainfall in the forecast for the next two weeks.”
In North Carolina, the most recent drought update came April 4. North Carolina has five drought levels from abnormally dry to exceptional. Gaston County finds itself in moderate drought and Mecklenburg County in abnormally dry conditions. Those listings are important because conditions throughout the Catawba River basin impact how the public is asked to respond.
Duke Energy and the Catawba-Wateree Drought Management Advisory Group work with about 40 municipal and corporate stakeholders to set basin-wide drought response. They use a low inflow protocol system setting responses from voluntary conservation to emergency cutbacks.
On March 14, the advisory group recommended Stage 1 conditions, which ask for voluntary conservation. The low inflow protocol system typically takes time for conditions to improve, as part of its equation involves stream flow levels dating back several months.
The six-month stream flow conditions in the basin border on emergency drought levels, per an update April 3, though reservoir storage is above 100 percent of target levels putting the area at better than normal conditions. All four triggers have to improve before a drought listing improves.
The drought advisory group plans to meet again April 11.
As of Friday morning, Lake Wylie sat about a foot and a half above its target level. According to weather.com, the Lake Wylie area saw about two inches of rain the first week of April.
