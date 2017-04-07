Clover schools name their Teachers of the Year. Who will represent the district on the state level?

Each school within Clover School District announced its Teacher of the Year winner for the 2016-2017 school year April 4. The district will recognize these 11 individuals at its annual banquet May 3 at The Palisades Country Club.
These educators have a combined 66 years of teaching experience in Clover and 135 years overall in the field of education. All 11 educators earned their degrees from colleges and universities within the Carolinas. This year’s school level winners are:
▪ Bethany Elementary named Mary Beth Harper its Teacher of the Year. Harper teaches pre-kindergarten; she has been with Clover School District for four years and has ten years of experience in education. She earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of South Carolina.
▪ Joni Levesque, a National Board Certified teacher, was voted to represent Bethel Elementary School. She teaches fourth grade math and science. Levesque earned her bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and a Master’s from Columbia College.
▪ Crowders Creek Elementary named Kelley Sessions its 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year. Sessions, a pre-kindergarten teacher, has eight years of teaching experience, including two years in Clover. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of South Carolina and is a National Board Certified Teacher.
▪ Rebecca Crute will represent Griggs Road Elementary as its Teacher of the Year. Crute is the media specialist at Griggs Road and is a graduate of Clemson University. She also earned a master’s from Alabama. She has been in the field of education for five years, all with the Clover School District.
▪ Kinard Elementary named kindergarten teacher, Christie Spivey, Teacher of the Year. Spivey is in her 17th year in the Clover School District and 25th year overall in education after graduating from the College of Charleston.
▪ Jennifer Robinson was voted the Larne Elementary Teacher of the Year. Robinson, an ESOL teacher, has been with the district for the past three years and has 12 years of experience in education. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University and a master’s from UNC Charlotte.
▪ Oakridge Elementary voted special education teacher Kristin Hall as its Teacher of the Year. Hall has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Anderson University. She has been with the district four years and has five years of experience in education.
▪ In her seventh year in the Clover School District, Stephanie Flemming has been selected to represent Blue Eagle Academy. Flemming teaches special education and is a graduate of Winthrop University. She completed graduate school at UNC Charlotte, and she has 35 years of experience in education.
▪ Keisha Robinson was chosen by her peers to represent Clover Middle School as its Teacher of the Year. Robinson, a Clover native, teaches special education. She is a graduate of Winthrop University and has taught within the district four of her nine years in the field of education.
▪ Sixth grade science teacher, Robin Deyton, has been selected as Oakridge Middle School’s Teacher of the Year. Deyton is in her fourth year in education all of which have been in the Clover School District. She is graduate of Winthrop University.
▪ A graduate of Clover High School, Chauncey McElheney has been named the school’s Teacher of the Year. McElheney teaches social studies at CHS and has been with Clover School District four of his eight years in education. He received his bachelor’s degree from Newberry College.
As part of their responsibilities for this honor, the teachers become part of the Clover School District Teacher Forum, which helps to further develop teacher leaders. Through community service, guest speaking engagements and participation in other activities, the individuals build relationships and serve as liaisons between the schools and the district. Led by the prior year’s District Teacher of the Year, the group commits to two years on the Teacher Forum, which meets regularly to learn, grow, and connect to the community.
Each school’s honoree now enters into an evaluation process in which a team of judges, including community representatives, will select the 2016-2017 District Teacher of the Year. Announced as part of the district convocation in August, the District Teacher of the Year will have the opportunity to participate in professional development programs as a part of the South Carolina Teacher Forum led by the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement. Each district teacher of the year will compete to be selected as the 2017-2018 South Carolina Teacher of the Year, a prestigious honor in which the honoree represents more than 50,000 educators in the Palmetto State.
Courtesy of Fred Caldwell Chevrolet, the Clover District Teacher of the Year will receive a one-year car lease.
