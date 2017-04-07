It started at a Clemson football tailgate. $200,000 later, it’s ready for primetime.

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window Pause

1:35 Special Olympians have 'chance to shine' in Rock Hill

1:37 York County Special Olympics draws hundreds of athletes, volunteers

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:08 BMX fans 'try out' sport at Olympic Day in Rock Hill

2:32 What's next for Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols after 28 years of public service?

1:45 Rock Hill family to hold free event for MPS Awareness Day

1:33 John Gettys says he's running for Rock Hill mayor to improve sports tourism, literacy

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials