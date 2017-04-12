Some pound the pavement, others the pedals. Tega Cay wants a path forward for all.

Trails, paths and sidewalks can be more than just a way forward. But they’re a start.
Tega Cay is working on a trails and pedestrian path master plan. The city’s planning commission held a workshop Monday night, and several members recently sat through a 90-minute presentation on Rock Hill’s bike and walking path setup.
Jerry Church, planning commission chairman, sees similarities in what Rock Hill is doing and what Tega Cay could do. He found it interesting the way Rock Hill designs roads with bike lanes, how they use sidewalks in their trail network and how they promote biking and walking areas to the public and tourists.
“The map they have is something I could envision us having in Tega Cay,” he said.
With sites like Cherry Park, Manchester Meadows and others, Rock Hill has made a name for itself in sports tourism. Shared use paths, wide shoulders and market bicycle lanes are part of the active lifestyle that city is promoting.
“All of these are economic benefits,” said Kathy Masters, planning commission member in Tega Cay.
With the 61-acre Catawba Park in site for Tega Cay and a massive commercial sports complex expected with the Game On development, similar walking and biking areas can be a boost for her city as well, Masters said.
“As we’re developing our sports focus as well, that builds right in,” she said.
Chris Leonard, vice chair of the planning commission, said the Rock Hill plan was “very bike-centric.” He wondered if “bike friendly” certifications or something else in Tega Cay might promote the use of trails and pathways.
“We’ve got some inherently bikeable areas,” he said.
Trails and paths will be important both to residents and others looking to invest in Tega Cay in the future. They also could create a standard for some of that investment.
“Interestingly,” Masters said of Rock Hill’s setup, “they have a lot of trails that go nowhere.”
Not for lack of planning, she said, but because sidewalks or trails from one development were built to where a future development beside it could pick up the path and keep it moving.
“They’re laying out what they want the plan to be,” Masters said.
The Tega Cay plan still is in its early stages. It would have to be approved by Tega Cay City Council. The city already has some rules requiring sidewalks with road or land use projects. Catawba Park, on New Gray Rock Road, will have considerable walking trails and open space.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
