Opinion: Having to build extra space means there’s no extra space left in Fort Mill

Oh, my gosh, all the fast and furious building has come down to extra space being used for extra space. That’s going to leave Fort Mill with no extra space.
You know what I’m talking about, right? You’ve seen it, the big, brown brick building, ExtraSpaceStorage. Did you notice it’s right across from the recycling center? One is free, one is not. Normally, I don’t like to use clichés. But… “Just sayin.”
Maybe my head is in the sand (actually, I wish my feet were in the sand) but I’m wondering who is going to use all that extra space. The thought of that many people needing that much extra space is mind boggling.
I know there’s a time and place for this type of extra space. People move and things change. But extra space just for extra stuff, seriously? It’s like putting your stuff in jail, permanently. Chances are, it will never see daylight again.
I hope I never have to pay for space. It’s like paying for air (air is free!). I’ve spaced out my attic, my closet, my garage, my other closet, etc. My mom bought me a nice-sized storage ottoman. She asked me, “What did you put in the ottoman?”
“Nothing.” I answered. She was surprised. I’m coveting that extra space. I love opening my ottoman and gazing upon my extra space.
I found some startling storage stats. One stat said that the average household has 300,000 items. My household is probably smaller than the average, but I bet even I could scavenge up close to that. Guilty, as charged. I wonder if those twisty-ties count as one item?
I also discovered that there were more than 50,000 storage facilities in America, compared to 25,734, Starbucks worldwide. People are storing stuff faster than they’re drinking coffee. That’s something to think about.
I’m dumbfounded by the fact that extra space in Fort Mill is now being used for extra space. Space is already at a premium. I’m also dumbfounded by all the apartment buildings going up. Are we expecting an onslaught of rabbit families, zombies or vampires? Who is going to live in all these apartments?
One of the definitions of “space” in the dictionary is, “the limitless area in which all things exist and move.”
Fort Millians, our space is dwindling.
Karen Tomas is a resident of Fort Mill: brainflurries@aol.com
