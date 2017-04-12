Sake Express in Lake Wylie offers good food fast

The words “fast” and “delicious” don’t often go together when it comes to food, but Sake Express has gotten it right.
I’m clearly not the only one who thinks so, either: The new location in Lake Wylie may not have been open very long, but based on the foot traffic I saw during a recent visit, word seems to be spreading.
I ventured over to Mill Creek Commons for some hibachi during prime time dining at 6:30 p.m. on a Sunday. The line was around the building at the drive-through, but the parking lot isn't small, so finding a spot to park and eat wasn’t much of a challenge if that’s what I wanted to do.
Inside, two immediate observations: the restaurant was bright and clean and the aroma was inviting.
There were a few people ordering ahead of me. However, the restaurant was well-staffed with several registers open, so it didn't take much before it was my turn. In fact, I hadn't even read past the first two columns of the menu on the wall by the time I stepped up to the counter.
I already knew what I wanted: chicken and shrimp hibachi, brown rice, sans mushrooms. Pleasantly surprised to see the restaurant had a sushi menu, too, I promptly added a Philadelphia roll. The menu variety was definitely a bonus: no having to try to convince someone to go for sushi if they don’t eat seafood.
Payment was interesting: credit cards are accepted (even American Express), and there is a line item on the receipt for a tip amount.
“If you don't have cash for a tip,” my cashier said, “then just put down the amount you'd like to tip on the receipt and I'll give you cash from the register.”
As I never seem to have cash on me, that’s what I did. It was a system that worked, although I kept reminding myself throughout the meal that I hadn’t yet tipped and I worried that I would forget (I didn’t).
The fast-casual dining atmosphere offers a crossbreed of procedure: Here, diners order at a counter, yet still get served. We didn't even have to fill our own drinks; After paying and sitting, we handed our receipts to the waitress, who took care of that for us. My water was served promptly with the sushi not far behind.
This busy Sunday evening did not delay service at all. In fact, I was only halfway through the Philadelphia roll when dinner arrived. Not to worry, though, the hibachi was piping hot and I still had plenty of time to finish my appetizer.
The sushi was simple yet tasty, created with the right ratio of salmon, cream cheese and cucumbers. Plenty of wasabi and ginger accompanied the dish.
Dinner was just as I expected, with a plentiful amount of shrimp and chicken. The sweet carrots are always my favorite when enjoying a hibachi meal, and Sake Express did not disappoint. The broccoli was perfectly cooked, with just the right crunch. The shrimp was grilled with just a little browning on the edges, which I found perfect.
Drink refills came promptly, and the waitress was very attentive, bringing out chopsticks but also plastic forks and knives (so don't worry, clumsy eaters, no pressure).
Plates were promptly cleared as they were emptied, and when it was time for a to-go box, I didn't have to wait long to ask for one. The wait staff was not only friendly, but they kept the tables turned over regularly, truly earning the restaurant the “Express” part of its name.
Will I return? Absolutely. Will I come back during a busy dinner rush? Without hesitation.
Other bonuses: clean restrooms, kids menu, family friendly.
Melissa Oyler: @melissaoyler
Want to go?
Sake Express:
Location: 5360 Hwy 557, Clover SC 29710
Phone: 803-610 -0146
Website: thesakeexpress.com
Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sake Express has three other locations: Gastonia, Belmont and Mount Holly.
Comments