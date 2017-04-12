This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Karen Kohut of Kohut Road, Indian Land, Cubmaster of Pack 275, Indian Land, was named Cubmaster of the Year.
▪ Ten Fort Mill High School students were suspended for 10 days as the result of a fight at the school.
▪ Some members of the Lancaster County School Board were opposed to the rehiring of Indian Land head football coach and athletic director Mike Pope.
▪ A new home for the Fort Mill Boys and Girls Club, a 4,000 square-foot building at Avery Lake apartments, was expected to be completed by October.
1977
▪ Fort Mill School Trustees agreed to swap the old Riverview Elementary School property on Sutton Road for the National Guard Armory on East Elliott Street.
▪ Charlotte Laney, eighth-grader at Fort Mill Junior High School, won the local spelling bee and would represent Fort Mill Schools at the regional Spelling Bee in Charlotte.
▪ Jaycee Distinguished Service Awards were presented to John DeLoach, Mrs. Eloise Addison, M. S. Young, III and George E. Ackerman.
▪ Four Fort Mill High School juniors, Linda Ann Boone, Debra Jean Smith, Gary Odell Atkins and Daniel Scott Manes, were nominated as Furman Scholars.
1957
▪ The Fort Mill School District No. 4 Board of Trustees elected Clifford M. (Pete) Reynolds as principal of Fort Mill Central School. Jim Shannon would assume Reynolds’ duties as basketball and baseball head coach. Reynolds would continue as football head coach.
▪ Jack McElhaney, Fort Mill High School junior, won first place in the District 4 Declamation contest held at Chester.
1937
▪ The Junior Class of Indian Land High School gave a play, “Go Slow, Mary.” The performance was well received.
▪ Fort Mill High School’s baseball team was jolted for two losses, 4-1 at Winnsboro and 7-4 at home against York.
