Churches in Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Lake Wylie and Indian Land to hold Easter services

YORK COUNTY
Today is Maundy Thursday and many local churches have services and events planned for today as well as Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Here’s a list of services churches submitted to the Fort Mill Times:
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 501 Pine St., Fort Mill, will have Easter Services on April 16 at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The second service will feature Easter music. Following the 10:30 service, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt for children.
St. John’s UMC of Fort Mill, 130 Tom Hall Street, will hold Maundy Thursday communion service 7 p.m. April 13. Everyone welcome. You need not be a member of the church.
Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Road, Fort Mill, invited everyone to its Easter services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. with the Rev. Barry Yates. Nursery and Childrens Church available.
Grace Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill, will hold the following upcoming services:
Maundy Thursday Service: Join in 7 p.m. April 13 as traveling companions through the experience of Jesus’s final days with the disciples. Come and remember the upper room, the Last Supper, the Garden of Gethsemane and reflect on what it means to be a follower of Jesus and have your spirit renewed as a baptized, beloved child of God.
Easter Sunrise Service: Come celebrate the resurrection as the sun rises in Tega Cay's Windjammer Park with Grace Presbyterian Church, Easter Morning at 7 a.m. Bring chairs or blankets to sit on. Then come to the church for breakfast at 9 a.m. and the 10:15 a.m. Easter Service.
River Hills Community Church, 104 Hamilton's Ferry Road, Lake Wylie, offers the following schedule:
April 14: Good Friday Service led by Youth Ministry at 7 p.m.
April 16: Sonrise Service at Camp Thunderbird, 6:45 a.m. and: Contemporary Service, 9:15 a.m. ; Easter Musical with Orchestra, 10:45 a.m.
For more information, call 803-831- 1615 or email churchoffice@rhcconline.org.
Crossroads Lutheran Church, at the corner of Henry Harris and Shelley Mullis roads in Indian Land, or Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, 416 W. North Main St., Waxhaw, N.C.:
April 13: Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m., at Crossroads
April 14: Good Friday, Stations of the Cross, noon, 1 and 2 p.m., at Crossroads; Cantata Service, "On Calvary's Mountain", 7 p.m., at Amazing Grace.
April 15: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m., at Amazing Grace
April 16: Easter Services, 9 a.m. at Amazing Grace, 11 a.m. at Crossroads
For details, visit CrossroadsLutheran.church or AmazingGraceLutheran.church.
