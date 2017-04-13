Fort Mill Care Center celebrates another happy milestone

For an organization that wouldn’t exist if not for an endless stream of sad stories and circumstance, it sure is on a run of happy milestones.
When the Fort Mill Care Center lost its longtime home in 2013, it didn’t take long for a temporary space to open up. The center didn’t miss a beat helping residents down on their luck. That storefront was a stopgap, however, too small to allow the center to store and give away fresh food.
By 2015, Care Center found a new building, secured a $250,000 loan and launched a new capital campaign.
By early 2016, that goal was reached.
Now the center, which opened in September 2015 in a newly renovated building at 2760 Old Nation Road while still making improvements, has another reason to celebrate: It is debt-free. And that’s not all.
“We came in $33,000 under budget,” on all the retro-fitting work, said Carol Higgins, director of the all-volunteer Fort Mill Care Center.
The center is inviting everyone to come by 4-6 p.m. April 20 for a tour and to help them celebrate.
“We just really want to let the community know how thankful we are and how much we appreciate them,” Higgins said.
The center helps residents in need in the Fort Mill and Indian Land areas with its food pantry, as well as helping pay utility and other essential bills, obtain prescription medication and other emergency services.
“This is the best community,” Higgins said. “We’re so proud of our regular donors, and all the groups and businesses, and individuals, the churches – they are always there or us. We want to give everyone a big pat on the back.”
Higgins said the list of thank yous is long, and two businesses deserve special recognition - Roger Hendrick of Fort Mill’s Hendrick Construction and Two Men And A Truck moving company based in Rock Hill.
“We could not do this without them,” she said.
The center is open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, visit fortmillcarecenter.org.
Michael Harrison: 803-326-4315, @MikeHarrisonFMT
Take a tour
The Fort Mill Care Center invites everyone to help the organization celebrate its recent debt-free status and take a tour.
When: 4-6 p.m. April 20
Where: 2760 Old Nation Road, Fort Mill
