Need to learn some ‘adulting?’ Bridge Financial in Fort Mill wants to help

Can you cook a meal without using a microwave oven? Know how to establish and maintain good credit? Change a flat tire (assuming you know how to drive and have a driver’s license)?
If you answered “no” to most or all of those questions, chances are you’re a millenial. Or part of Generation Z – they’re apparently similar and it’s hard to keep up. Although both demographic groups are lauded for their commitment to achievement, adaptability and innovation in the blink and you miss it world of technology, they are equally satirized for being the product of helicopter parenting. If Boomers and Gen-Xers were afforded less adult supervision by their parents, the boomerang effect is their kids became the recipients of massive over compensation.
Thus, while the somewhat allegedly neglected generations grew up to become fiercely independent, their own offspring headed out into the world – or are about to – lacking some pretty serious life skills. That’s where Bridge Financial Partners in Fort Mill aims to make a difference.
The financial management firm is offering “Intro to Adulting: Things I need to know that no one told me.” The six-week course will be held Monday evenings beginning April 17. The cost is $5 with all proceeds donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. An additional $100 donation will be made by the instructors if there is 100 percent attendance for all sessions. Dinner is provided.
If the initial outreach is successful, Bridge Financial plans to hold the classes twice a year.
“While talking with a number of people, we realized there is a need for this type of education,” said Breanna Sykes, wealth management advisor at Bridge Financial Partners.
“Today, the emphasis is on college preparation instead of basic skills that help with the transition into adulthood. We want to help young people gain a greater sense of self confidence in their ability to function independently,” she said.
Participants must be 18 or older. Qualified guest instructors will teach over a dozen subjects including:
▪ Paying your bills
▪ Creating a budget
▪ Buying car insurance
▪ Getting a credit card/understanding and managing your credit score
▪ Renting an apartment
▪ Buying a house
▪ How to prepare for and dress for an interview
▪ Addressing an envelope
▪ Using a manual can opener
▪ Building a fire
▪ How to make lasagna
▪ How to hem your pants and sew a button
▪ Understanding student loans
Sykes said her firm is hoping to attract at least 10 to 15 participants for this first class.
“Our hope is to do this twice a year and increase the class size to 20 to 25 (people),” she said.
Michael Harrison: 803-326-4315, @MikeHarrisonFMT
Want to sign up?
The first meeting is April 17 at Bridge Financial Partners, LLC, 402 Springcrest Drive (Bi-Lo shopping center), Fort Mill.
Time: 6-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $5
Dinner will be provided.
Additional classes: April 24, May 1,May 8, May 15, May 22.
To Register, call Breanna Sykes at 803-548-8875
Comments