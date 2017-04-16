Enjoy Earth Day by taking time out at Anne Springs Close Greenway

Show your love for the Anne Springs Close Greenway by attending the 22nd annual Earth Day Celebration on April 22.
“Earth Day is just one of the many days throughout the year that people enjoy being out on the greenway,” Denise Cubbage, greenway development director, said of the event. “It is the perfect time to showcase our features and offer festivities as a way to recognize the critical importance of preserving our planet, as well as this local natural resourse.”
The opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. near the greenway Dairy Barn. More than two dozen vendors will offer information and activities.
“We have quite a few new exhibitors this year, including the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, Lotus Pilates & BodyWorks, Ragnar Trail Relay and Cabelas,” said Alex Sheeler, marketing specialist for the greenway.
The fun will include border collie demonstrations, canoeing, kayaking, cane-pole fishing, farm animals, lead-line horseback rides, yoga classes, guided nature and history hikes, face painting, a Kids Zone and food trucks.
Entry to the greenway and activities are free during the Earth Day Celebration.
Also during the event, the #GetYourSelfieOutside contest winners will be announced. The contest began in March, encouraging greenway visitors to share photos they’ve taken while enjoying the outdoors at the 2,100-acre recreation area on social media.
Attendees may participate in the Recycled Runway Competition, returning for the third year. Participants use recycled and reusable materials to create costumes to raise awareness of the effects of waste on the environment. This year’s competition theme is Environmental Advocacy.
A proclamation declaring “April is Love the Greenway Month” will be issued and Gov. Henry McMaster is invited to attend, Sheeler said.
An open house will also be held at the greenway’s Mary Warner Mack Dog Park, and those attending can sign up for a membership to use the dog park. (Bring a copy of your dog’s current vet and vaccination records).
Festivities will wind down about 2 p.m. For details, email info@ASCGreenway.org.
