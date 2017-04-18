Police apprehend suspected Lake Wylie bank robber

The suspect in a Lake Wylie bank has been apprehended, said Trent Faris, spokesman for York County Sheriff’s Office.
“York County deputies have apprehended Robert Minette in connection with the bank robbery from the Wells Fargo in Lake Wylie from this morning,” Faris said.
The York County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the bank at 5234 Highway 557 was robbed at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect was a young white male, about 5 foot, 7 inches, wearing glasses, a black hoodie, black shirt and black hat with a Los Angeles Dodgers logo.
The bank was closed until 1:30 p.m., said Bill Marshall, regional services advisor for the bank. The ATM remained open, he said.
