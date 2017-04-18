Fort Mill Times

April 18, 2017 3:39 PM

Suspects get away after apparent crime of passion at Tega Cay store

By Michael Harrison

mharrison@fortmilltimes.com

TEGA CAY

Maybe it was a pre-date prank. Perhaps it was the date. In any case, it was an apparent crime of passion.

Police were called to the Wal-Mart on Stonecrest Boulevard recently after a store employee called to report a larceny in progress. Before police could arrive, the two suspects – described as one male and one female – got away with a bag full of perfume and condoms, according to a Tega Cay Police Department report.

No other description of the suspects was provided.

The incident occurred April 3, the report states. Deputies were told the suspects shoplifted a tote bag and filled it with 17 different fragrances and eight boxes of condoms before walking past the checkout stations and out of the store without paying. They were gone when police arrived.

The combined value of the stolen merchandise is $754.86, the report states.

Michael Harrison: 803-326-4315, @MikeHarrisonFMT

