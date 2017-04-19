This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Roy Lee, involved for many years in civic and religious activities in Fort Mill, was honored with the Citizen of the Year award by the Fort Mill Chamber of Commerce.
▪ Frank McCarthy of Tega Cay was inducted into the South Carolina Lions Hall of Fame in ceremonies at Greenville.
▪ In a split vote, the Lancaster County Board of Education decided not to renew the contract of Indian Land High School head football coach and Athletic Director Mike Pope.
▪ A former finance director for the Town of Fort Mill pleaded guilty to embezzling town funds and received probation and was ordered to repay the town in full.
1977
▪ Work on the Fort Mill Library basement was delayed due to a defect in the original construction. A large crack was found in the foundation.
▪ Among those appointed to the Citizens Community Development Committee were Tom Gulledge, Marcus Potts, Lynn P. Sain, H. M. McCallum and Janie Nash.
▪ Debra Osborne, former Fort Mill High School basketball standout and a member of North Greenville College Mountaineers basketball team, played in the National Basketball Finals for Women, finishing in third place.
▪ Two women were arrested for breaking into a post office box in the Fort Mill Post Office and stealing $1,240 in government checks.
1957
▪ Alfred Oscar Jones, Sr., 87, retired Fort Mill merchant, a member of one of Fort Mill’s early families and one of Fort Mill’s oldest and respected citizens, passed away.
▪ The Springs Cotton Mills installed an IBM Electronic Computer at its Lancaster office. The computer was the first such installation in the Southeast.
1937
▪ A visitor to town noted that Fort Mill may be the only town in the country with a liquor store in a jail. The old town jail had been sold and moved to another site and rented to a liquor dealer.
▪ Two local farmers, Lon Jennings and John McFadden, were set upon and robbed by a band of Gypsys in separate encounters.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
