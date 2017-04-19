Suspended Fort Mill High School student charged for assault on campus, police say

A suspended Fort Mill High School student was charged with assault Monday after he went on campus at the end of the school day and got into an altercation with two other students, according to a Fort Mill Police Department report.
A 17-year-old male student argued with his girlfriend in the band parking lot at the school, and later threw a punch at another male student, the report states. At one point, the report says, the suspended student grabbed his girlfriend’s keys to prevent her from leaving the parking lot.
The suspended student threw a punch at another male student, who shifted away and caught the blow on his shoulder, the report states.
Principal Dee Christopher and a school resource officer “calmed (the suspended student) down,” and walked him to the resource officer’s office, the report states. The student then “became irate and started jumping and yelling he did not assault (his girlfriend),” the report states.
According to the report, the suspended student told Christopher and the resource officer he did not assault his girlfriend, but “he did say he assaulted a person in a car that was getting into his business.”
The mother of the other male student called to report the suspended teen started a fight with her son, who was in a car nearby when the student and his girlfriend argued, the report states.
The resource officer told police a security camera shows the suspended student “ran toward (the other male student’s) car aggressively, and then the car pulled away and left the parking lot,” the report states.
The suspended student was arrested and charged with assault and battery third degree, and given a citation for trespassing, according to the report. A May 10 court date has been set on the assault charge, records show.
Michael Harrison: 803-326-4315, @MikeHarrisonFMT
Comments