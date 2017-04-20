Town of Fort Mill accepts Walter Elisha Park from Springs family
The town of Fort Mill, as part of an agreement, has maintained Walter Elisha Park in the downtown area and provided security there. Today, the Springs family, the First Family of Fort Mill, gifted the park to the town.
Michael HarrisonEditor, Fort Mill Times
More Videos
2:05
Town of Fort Mill accepts Walter Elisha Park from Springs family
2:01
Learning about life, cooking Indian style in Fort Mill
1:38
Cub Scouts compete in the 2017 York District Pinewood Derby
0:54
Tires are visible in Sugar Creek in Fort Mill
0:55
Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week
1:00
Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event
1:51
Clover High School celebrates Special Olympics recognition
0:52
Fort Mill house fire claims music memorabilia
1:49
Lake Wylie readers take part in Battle of the Books
1:24
Fort Mill student takes on Food Network show as junior contestant
2:18
Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip
2:27
NarroWay chef celebrates 80 years and countless meals