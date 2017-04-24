This week in Fort Mill History: Do you remember?

1997
▪ The Fort Mill School Board was down to two candidates for the vacant school superintendent position. They were Dr. Ralph Cain of Kershaw County School District and Thomas Edward Calhoun (TEC) Dowling of the Newberry School District.
▪ One person from Tega Cay and three from Amberly Crossing in the Bailiwyck subdivision were charged in a $13 million scam.
▪ Mike Pope, former Indian Land High School football coach and athletic director, accepted an assistant coaching position at Goose Creek High School in Berkeley County.
▪ About 300 tickets, priced at $20 each, were still available for Country music super group Alabama’s concert at the Carowinds Paladium. The concert was a benefit for the Boys and Girls Clubs of York County.
1977
▪ Jerry L. Hunter was elected to fill a vacancy on the Fort Mill School District 4 Board of Trustees. Hunter received 566 votes, James Phillips received 120 and Ruby Wolfe netted 54.
▪ Five Fort Mill School District property owners and taxpayers obtained a restraining order blocking the exchange of the old Fort Mill Armory and Riverview School.
▪ Recent movies in Rock Hill included “Airport ‘77” and “Voyage of the Damned” at the Pix, “The Littlest Horse Thieves” and “Breaker, Breaker” at the Cinema and “The Town That Dreaded Sundown” at the Ft. Roc Drive-in.
▪ Property valued at $750 was taken in a daring theft at a newly constructed house on Gregg Street.
1957
▪ Shelly Sutton, star quarterback on last fall’s Fort Mill High School football team, was invited to play in the annual North-South All-Star High School game in Columbia.
▪ The schedule for the men’s softball league was announced by the Fort Mill Recreation Center. Games would be played on Central School diamond and the old ballpark atop the Massey Street hill.
1937
▪ Joe Cantrell, 14, met with a painful accident when his left hand was caught in the machinery of an ice cream freezer at Rogers Drug Store and lost the end of his index finger.
▪ Police Chief W. M. Epps secured additional parking space for automobiles in the business section. A vacant lot at the intersection Main and Tom Hall Streets was to be used as a parking lot.
1917
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
