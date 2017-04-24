An Earth Day salute to Mother Nature on the Greenway

The Anne Springs Close Greenway held its 22nd annual Earth Day Celebration Saturday.
Activities included border collie demonstrations, canoeing, kayaking, cane-pole fishing, farm animals, lead-line horseback rides, yoga classes, guided nature and history hikes, face painting, a Kids Zone and food trucks. There was also a Recycled Runway competition in which participants use recycled and reusable materials to create costumes to raise awareness of the effects of waste on the environment.
A state proclamation declaring “April is Love the Greenway Month” was issued. An open house was held at the greenway’s Mary Warner Mack Dog Park. For membership information or to learn more about the greenway, go to ascgreenway.org.
