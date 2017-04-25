When crime sucks. A grand larceny charge for a burglary in Fort Mill.

It takes some effort racking up a grand larceny charge on vacuum cleaners.
On April 21, Fort Mill police received a call about almost $4,000 in vacuum cleaners stolen a week prior. According to employees at the store, someone stole eight vacuums from Lowe’s Home Improvement on S.C. 160. Five models of Dyson vacuums were involved, up to an almost $1,000 version.
According to the police report someone used a ladder to lift the vacuums over the fence of the lawn and garden center at about 7:30 p.m. April 14. Police have a suspect who allegedly had “used this same method at other Lowe’s stores to steal merchandise,” according to the report.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
