Nation Ford FFA hosts annual Farm to Fork Dinner

Through most of the school year, the Nation Ford High School FFA hosts a free, monthly program called Tastefully Local to introduce community members to area farmers and discuss various food related topics. The programs "main course is the annual Farm to Fork Dinner, held this year at Grace Presbyterian Church in Fort Mill.
By Michael HarrisonFort Mill Times editor
The town of Fort Mill, as part of an agreement, has maintained Walter Elisha Park in the downtown area and provided security there. Today, the Springs family, the First Family of Fort Mill, gifted the park to the town.
Jeff Sochko, a longtime Fort Mill resident, award winning photographer and lighting expert, lost his home to an accidental fire Monday. Among the possessions lost was memorabilia from the many music tours he worked.