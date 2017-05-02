Lake Wylie jewelry designer David Wysor dies

David J. Wysor, internationally known designer and owner of D. Wysor Fine Jewelry in Lake Wylie Plaza, died unexpectedly last week.
Arrangements were incomplete at ML Ford Funeral Home in Lake Wylie late Monday.
Wysor began developing his craft in his native New Orleans, where he assisted a French Quarter jeweler who needed help making hand-forged silver pieces. According to Wysor’s website, he sat down at the jeweler’s bench “and knew this was what I was going to do.”
He learned all about the art of design and jewelry making, reading books, attending workshops and examining others’ techniques. Wysor moved to Philadelphia and found inspiration in architecture and form, eventually designing his own studio with nine-foot windows in an historic building. In the 1990s he created what was to become his signature piece even now – a circle bracelet of forged links reminiscent of bones and joints. He worked in sterling silver and 18 carat gold, sometimes adding gemstones.
Later, after his building in Philadelphia was sold, Wysor decided to bring his skill and vision to “a quieter, more natural place.”
He found that place in Lake Wylie, where Wysor was for many years a valued member of the community, donating jewelry items for local fundraisers and sharing his expertise with assistants and interns.
